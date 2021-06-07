St. Kitts & Nevis Open Only to Fully Vaccinated Travelers Effective May 29

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris announced this week that based on the cluster of 16 new cases of COVID-19, the first of which was reported on May 19, 2019, involving a national with no travel history, the Government would immediately enact a series of initiatives in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Currently, the Federation has a total number of 64 confirmed COVID -19 cases with 45 cases fully recovered and zero deaths. The 19 new patients are stable and are being monitored. While the extensive contact tracing proceeds, new travel requirements for International Travelers were announced:

Effective May 29, 2021, only fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed entry into St. Kitts & Nevis. Exemptions for Citizens and Residents.

With the summer family travel season beginning considerations have been made for families traveling with children. The following will apply to non-vaccinated children under 18:

Non-vaccinated children under 18 traveling with fully vaccinated parents are welcome.

If the family is staying 9 days or less, the current Vacation in Place guidelines apply.

If the family is staying 10 days or more, the parents and the child will have to Vacation in Place until day 14 when the child will be tested.

Vaccinated parents traveling with a non-vaccinated child will not be allowed to integrate into the Federation until after the child is tested on day 14 and the test results come back negative.

A curfew was imposed from 11p.m. to 5a.m. daily, starting May 25 for 14-days.

Below are the travel requirements for fully vaccinated travelers. The previously announced travel requirements for non-vaccinated travelers are null and void.

A traveler is considered fully vaccinated when two weeks have passed since receiving their second dose of a two dose vaccine series (Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna or AstraZeneca/Oxford) or two weeks after they have received a single dose vaccine (Johnson + Johnson). The traveler’s official COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will be accepted as proof.

Traveler must complete the Travel Authorization Form on the national website www.knatravelform.kn. Once the Travel Authorization Form is completed, the traveler must submit a copy of their official Vaccination Card (back and front scan). The vaccination card must be sent for verification via email or WhatsApp. The date of arrival and the KN number generated on their completed KNA travel form must be included.

Vaccination Record cards may be submitted via one of two methods:

WhatsApp Phone Numbers – 869-762-0238 or 869-765-4880

Email – officeofcmo@gov.kn, Subject line: Vaccination Card

Upon review, the Chef Medical Officer will email the acceptance status of the traveler’s vaccination card.

Upon submission of a completed KNA travel form and approval of their vaccination card, the traveler must upload their official COVID-19 RT-PCR negative test result from a CLIA/CDC/UKAS approved lab accredited with ISO/IEC 17025 standard taken 72 hours prior to travel. There are no exceptions to the 72-hour timeframe.

Upon receipt of the copy of the COVID -19 RT-PCR test negative result and their official vaccination card, the traveler’s information will be reviewed, and they will receive the approval letter to enter the Federation

For their trip, the traveler should bring a copy of the negative COVID- 19 RT-PCR test and their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card as proof of completion of their vaccination. Please note, acceptable COVID-19 PCR tests must be taken by nasopharyngeal sample. Self-samples, rapid tests, or home tests will be considered invalid.

Travelers will undergo a health screening at the airport which includes a temperature check and a health questionnaire. Upon arrival, if a fully vaccinated traveler is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 during the health screening, they can be required to undergo a RT- PCR test at the airport at their own cost (150 USD).

Fully vaccinated air travelers will be asked to “Vacation in Place” at a Travel Approved hotel for nine (9) days.

All fully vaccinated air travelers are free to move throughout the Travel Approved hotel, interact with other guests and partake in hotel activities only.

Fully vaccinated air travelers staying beyond 9 days are required to be tested on day 9 (USD 150 visitors’ cost) of their stay and once their test is negative, they may integrate into the Federation participating in tours, attractions, restaurants, beach bars, retail shopping, etc.

Effective May 1, 2021 fully vaccinated air travelers are not required to submit an exit RT-PCR test. If a pre-departure test is still required for the country of destination, the RT-PCR test will be taken 72 hours prior to departure. Example: If a person is staying 7 days, their pre-departure test will be on day 4; if a person is staying 14 days, their pre-departure test will be taken on day 11.

Travel Approved hotels for international travelers are:

Four Seasons

Golden Rock Inn

Mariott Vacation Beach Club

Montpelier Plantation & Beach

Paradise Beach

Park Hyatt

Royal St. Kitts Hotel

International travelers who would like to stay at private rental home or condo must stay at a property that has been pre-approved as a quarantine housing at their own cost, including security. Please submit request to info@stkittstourism.kn