China Southern Airlines launches direct flight linking China, Mexico

China Southern Airlines has launched the first direct passenger flight between Mexico City and Shenzhen, believed to be the only direct flight currently connecting China and Latin America.

According to reports, the 16-hour flight, which launched on May 11, 2024, spans 14,000 kilometres and is said to be the longest nonstop regular commercial flight originating in China.

Deputy general manager of the Shenzhen Company of China Southern Airlines, Hou Ming, said the airline has signed cooperation agreements with other airlines like Aeromexico which enables connecting fights that can reach not only major cities within Mexico but also some South American cities such as Sao Paolo in Brazil, Buenos Aires in Argentine, and Lima in Peru.

According to the airline’s schedule, outbound flights will depart from Shenzhen at 9pm local time every Tuesday and Saturday and arrive in Mexico City at 11pm local time.

Inbound flights depart from Mexico City at 1am local time every Wednesday and Sunday and arrive in Shenzhen at 12:20 pm local time the following day.

The airline said the new route will reduce travel time and enhance convenience for Latin American travellers flying between China and key Asian cities such as Singapore, Bangkok, and Seoul.