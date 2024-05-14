CWI confirms 2024 home schedule for West Indies Men

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Friday announced an action-packed schedule for the West Indies Men, featuring three international home tours against South Africa, England and Bangladesh, from May to December 2024.

The home tours begin with a visit from South Africa, for three T20 Internationals (T20Is) at Sabina Park, prior to the start of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The Proteas then return to the region, after the West Indies Test Tour to England in July, with a two Test Match Series to be played in Trinidad and Guyana, followed by a second three match T20I Series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, ahead of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Following a white ball tour away to Sri Lanka in October, the West Indies will welcome England to the Caribbean for a white-ball tour consisting of three CG United One Day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20Is.

The series will be played across Antigua, Barbados and Saint Lucia with travel packages already on sale from CWI’s Official Tour Operators.

Bangladesh then complete the action packed year with an all-format tour before Christmas with two Test Matches in Antigua and Jamaica, three CG United ODIs in St Kitts and three T20Is in Saint Vincent.

CWI Chief Executive, Johnny Grave, said:

“We are delighted to announce our West Indies Men’s Home Series for the remainder of the year that will welcome South Africa, England and Bangladesh to eight of our host countries in the West Indies, including Saint Vincent for the first time since 2012.

With significant improvements being made to the National Stadium in Grenada and Windsor Park in Dominica we were unable to host International cricket there this year, but we are already looking forward to returning to both venues in 2025. Fans can purchase tickets online from today for the first Series against South Africa in Jamaica and with our official travel partners for the England Tour later this year, with all other tickets expected to go on sale in July after the ICC Men’s T20 World.

We urge fans to rally behind our Men in Maroon as we strive for a historic third T20 World Cup title and seek to secure all important points in the ICC World Test Championship.”