St Kitts and Nevis officials must file asset declarations by April 30

High ranking public officials in St Kitts and Nevis have been reminded that they have until April 30, 2024 to file their assets, liabilities, and income declarations with the Integrity in Public Life Commission.

During the Prime Minister’s Press Conference on Tuesday, Attorney-General Garth Wilkin said officials, who are required to file declarations under the Integrity in Public Life Act, must disclose their assets and liabilities as of December 31, 2023 along with their income throughout the year.

Wilkin noted the Integrity in Public Life Commission, which is fully operational, has reported a 99 per cent compliance rate.

“Good governance is no longer just talk, it is in action,” Wilkin remarked as he commended the Integrity in Public Life Commission for their efforts to uphold the principles of integrity, transparency, and accountability.

Last month, the St Kitts and Nevis Director of Public Prosecutions Adlai Smith filed charges against eight public officials, who failed to submit declarations under the Integrity in Public Life Act.

The offending public officials are Magistrate Fitzroy Eddy; Saju N’gla, General Manager of the ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation; Ricky Lenrick Lake, Chairman of the Urban Development Corporation; Ruthlyn Harris, Member of the Public Service Commission; Oral Brandy, General Manager of the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority; Steadmon Tross Chairman of the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC); Albert Gordon, General Manager of NEVLEC and Pamela Martin, Chairperson of the Nevis Tourism Authority.

Smith had given all public officials with outstanding declarations until January 26 to comply with their statutory obligation.

Public officials, who are found guilty of breaching Chapter 22.18 of the Integrity in Public Life Act face fines of up to EC$30,000 or imprisonment for up to three years.