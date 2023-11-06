PRESS RELEASE: National Bank Launches OWN Home Mortgage

Citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis have a reason to celebrate, as the eagerly anticipated OWN Home Mortgage makes its grand debut at Independence Square on Friday, November 3, 2023. This transformative home mortgage product is the premier offering in National Bank’s home mortgage suite of products.

The launch event is expected to be graced by dignitaries, including the Honourable Dr. Terrence Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as other government officials, partners, and stakeholders.

The event aims to bring together potential homeowners, allied partners, and Nationals in a one-stop-shop home mortgage expo.

This landmark event is scheduled to run from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and promises to educate and enlighten attendees about the prospect of homeownership. Attendees will also have a chance to walk away with premium household items including building materials, appliances, light fixtures, kitchen counters and much more, courtesy of National Bank.

Mr. Anthony Morton, Executive Manager Business Development and Marketing, shared his excitement about the launch of the new mortgage: “OWN Mortgage represents a significant step towards making the dream of homeownership a reality for every Kittitian and Nevisian. With flexible terms, low-interest rates, and a commitment to empowering our communities, we believe OWN will transform lives and bolster our local economy.”

OWN Mortgage is poised to deliver yet another affordable home mortgage solution from National Bank, offering customers another path to securing their OWN home.

ABOUT ST. KITTS-NEVIS-ANGUILLA NATIONAL BANK LIMITED

St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited is a premier financial institution in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union that has served the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis for 52 years, with assets of over $3 billion, more than $2 billion in deposits, and a loan portfolio in excess of $1 billion.

National Bank is listed on the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange with over five thousand (5,000) shareholders, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis owning the largest stake.

With an unwavering commitment to national development, National Bank offers a comprehensive suite of innovative financial services that enables achievement of individual goals, drives business success, and empowers communities.