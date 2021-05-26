POLICE INVESTIGATING NON-FATAL SHOOTING INCIDENT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 21, 2021 (RSCNPF): Investigations have been launched into the circumstances surrounding an incident in which a man was shot in the hand.

Preliminary enquiries into a report received by the Police close to 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021, revealed that Lawvinton Forbes of Hamilton presented himself at the Alexandra Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The Police are making an appeal to anyone who might have any information in relation to this incident to call the Violent Crimes Unit (Nevis) at 469-5269 or 663-5414, the Charlestown Police Station at 469-5391 or their nearest Police Station.