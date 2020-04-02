Over 300 Quarantined in St. Kitt-Nevis; MOH Employs RSS Aircraft to Slash Wait Times of CoVID-19 Results

Your browser don't support audio player

More than 300 persons are being quarantined across St. Kitts and Nevis, up from 273 the day prior.

These statistics were given during the daily briefing report of the National Emergency Operation Centre on Wednesday (April 1) by Dr. Marissa Carty.

According to Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer, the persons being treated for CoVID-19 remain in stable condition, while the medical professionals who arrived from Cuba on Saturday (March 29) remain quarantined and will be for a total of 14 days.

As the Ministry of Health (MOH) aims to reduce the wait time of results, additional resources from the Regional Security System (RSS) have been sought.

To tighten quarantine regulations, the Ministry of Health and the CoVID-19 Task Force amended a document that has been approved and now has to be signed by all quarantined at home.