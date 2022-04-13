Nevis Island Assembly to mark passing of former Premier Amory with special sitting

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 12, 2022) — The Nevis Island Assembly will hold a special sitting in chambers at Hamilton House on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, to mark the passing of His Excellency Ambassador Vance Winkworth Amory.

The special sitting will be broadcast live from 11 a.m. on Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99, Nevistelevisononline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel.

Before his passing on the morning of April 02, 2022, Ambassador Amory served as a member of the Nevis Island Assembly from 1992 to 2017 having been duly elected as the Parliamentary Representative for Nevis 3, St. George’s, Gingerland.

He was also the longest serving Premier of Nevis, holding the office from 1992 to 2006 and 2013 to 2017.