interCaribbean Airways and Grenada collaborate to create employment

InterCaribbean Airways will host a two-day recruitment drive in Grenada as it seeks to grow its team.

In a recent update shared via Grenada’s Ministry of Legal Affairs, Labour and Consumer Affairs, it was stated that to simplify the recruitment process, interested candidates must submit their resumes by today (Wednesday, September 20, 2023) and await a confirmation response.

Resumes need to be sent via email to: Hr@intercaribbean.com

According to a statement, interCaribbean Airways and the Government of Grenada have collaborated to offer opportunities for Grenadian citizens at a recruitment drive on September 27 and 28, at the Radisson Resort Greenery Room in Grand Anse, St George.

As part of the airline’s strategic decision to establish Barbados as a central hub to enhance its presence and operations in the southern Caribbean region, interCaribbean Airways is actively seeking to grow its team across various roles within the airline’s regional network and strengthen its commitment to the region and the communities it serves.

The airline says with Grenada having played a pivotal role in the airline’s expansion efforts, interCaribbean Airways, and the Grenada Government are organising a two-day employment event for Grenadians to take up positions around the region in various areas of the airline’s operations.

The employment event will take place in two sessions each day to accommodate optimal participation. The morning session will run from 9 am to 1 pm, and the afternoon session will be from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Candidates interested in participating in the recruitment drive are encouraged to submit their resumes ahead of the event date, by forwarding to Hr@intercaribbean.com.

Among the positions available for recruitment are:

1. Maintenance Planning Engineer

2. Maintenance Control Supervisor

3. Maintenance Control Centre Officer

4. Fleet Engineer

5. Technical Record Technician

6. Maintenance and Compliance Auditor

7. IT specialist

8. Marketing Specialist

9. Flight Attendants

10. Customer Service Manager with (Airline experience)

11. Customer Service Station Manager (Airline experience)

12. Customer Service Agents

13. Security Guards

14. Ground Service Equipment Mechanic Manager

15. Ground Service Equipment Mechanic

Grenada’s Tourism Minister, Lennox Andrews, met with interCaribbean’s CEO recently, to discuss, inter alia the potential of Grenadian professionals joining the airline’s growing team. Commenting on his decision to endorse the employment partnership, Minister Andrews stated “Grenada is replete with skills in diverse areas, and as a government, we seek to provide an enabling environment in which the talents of our people can be showcased and through which they can earn viable career opportunities. We are proud, as a government, to partner with interCaribbean Airways in a meaningful way, to provide professional pathways and livelihoods for citizens, and, in the process, deepen the ties between Grenada and the airline, as we both endeavour to see seamless travel experiences for the people of the region.”

CEO of interCaribbean Airways, Trevor Sadler, underscores what the employment partnership means to the airline: “This initiative reaffirms interCaribbean Airways’ commitment to leveraging the expertise and talents of Grenadian individuals and integrate them into the airline’s expanding operations. The growth of any local workforce not only contributes to regional development, but also enables interCaribbean Airways to provide more efficient and enjoyable travel experiences for customers in the Southern Caribbean.”

For more information about interCaribbean Airways and the employment opportunities available, interested individuals are encouraged to attend the employment event at the Radisson Resort on September 27 and 28 2023, and to submit their resumes in advance of the recruitment event, by visiting www.interCaribean.com.

A list of availabilities and descriptions can be found by clicking on the link https://www.intercaribbean.com/about- us/careers.html.