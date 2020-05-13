LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
On Air: 869-465-6474 / 0546 On Air (Mobile): 869-662-1065 Overseas: 305-515-3099 Sales: 869-465-6474 / 466-1064
Home / National / Hon. Maynard and Amb. Powell Face off in Tête-à-tête

Hon. Maynard and Amb. Powell Face off in Tête-à-tête

May 13, 2020 in National
0 Likes

(l-r) Ambassador Jonel Powell, candidate of the PAM for Constituency 2 along with Hon. Konris Maynard, candidate of the SKNLP for Constituency 3 on May 12, 2020

With an impending dissolution and general elections, political campaigns continue with candidates now engaging in more radio appearances and talk shows.

The youngest male candidates contesting the general elections for constituencies 2 and 3 Hon. Konris Maynard of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) and Amb. Jonel Powell of the People’s Action Movement (PAM) faced each other in a tete-a-tete on Tuesday. Both shared their perspectives on boundary changes and the dissolution of the National Assembly, among others.

Tags: