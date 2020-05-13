Hon. Maynard and Amb. Powell Face off in Tête-à-tête

Your browser don't support audio player

With an impending dissolution and general elections, political campaigns continue with candidates now engaging in more radio appearances and talk shows.

The youngest male candidates contesting the general elections for constituencies 2 and 3 Hon. Konris Maynard of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) and Amb. Jonel Powell of the People’s Action Movement (PAM) faced each other in a tete-a-tete on Tuesday. Both shared their perspectives on boundary changes and the dissolution of the National Assembly, among others.