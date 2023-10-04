Grenada and Qatar sign air services agreement

The State of Qatar has signed an air services agreement with Grenada.

According to a report from Qatar News Agency (QNA), the agreement was initialled by Qatar’s Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti and Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell.

As per the agreement, the national carriers of both countries can operate an unlimited number of passenger and cargo flights, with full transportation rights.

The pact, which brings the number of Qatar air transportation agreements with world countries to 176, comes within the framework of connecting Qatar with more air services pacts to allow its national carrier to fly to more global destinations.

Following the signing ceremony on Tuesday, the two officials discussed Qatar-Grenada relations in the fields of transportation, civil aviation, and ports, and ways to further enhance them.

A statement from Grenada’s Office of the Minister last week stated Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell left Grenada on September 30 for the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Air Service Agreement between Qatar and the State of Grenada.

Prime Minister Mitchell is scheduled to return on Friday, October 6, 2023.