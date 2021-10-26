First cruise ship in 18 months – MS World Navigator makes inaugural call on Nevis

Acting Premier of Nevis Hon. Alexis Jeffers welcomed the MS World Navigator on its inaugural port call on Nevis on October 24, 2021, and the first cruise ship visiting the island for the 2021 tourist season.

During a brief exchange of gifts at the Charlestown Sea Port, Mr. Jeffers told Captain Vitaly Tsylke and Mr. Mario Pires, the ship’s Hotel Manager that the visit was an exciting one for Nevis.

“I certainly would say this morning this an exciting time for us here on the island of Nevis… I want to say to you that we are extremely delighted this morning to welcome you, and I want to say to you that we’ve had well over 600 days without a cruise ship call.

“Since March of last year when the borders were closed as a result of the COVID pandemic we haven’t seen a ship coming to our shores and of course we understand why,” he said.

Mr. Jeffers noted that during the period of no cruise calls, work continued to improve the island’s tourism product.

“During that time, we have done some good things though. We have sought to improve the infrastructure. Our stakeholders have sought to increase and improve their delivery service and hone them to the extent that when you come again or your sister ship comes again, we would be able to provide top notch service to your guests…

“I also want to say that the Ministry of Tourism have done a remarkable job in improving the tourist attraction areas, our historical sites and so forth. They have done a marvellous job so we haven’t been idle. We’ve been preparing just like you might have been preparing in your company for this onslaught because people are hungry to cruise now, and I do believe that the cruise sector will rebound quickly to the benefit of all of the stakeholders and all of the countries and islands that you will visit,” he said.

The Acting Premier expressed well wishes on behalf of the government and people of Nevis, to the captain and crew on the ship’s future journeys, and also to the entire cruise industry as it recovers from what he termed as “the most difficult circumstances” ever faced during the past 18 months.

However, he said Nevis will continue to provide all its visitors the most charming and welcoming experiences in the hope that the cruise visitors would return for longer stays on the island.

Mr. Jeffers also extended his apologies for the absence of Hon. Mark. Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism, who is overseas on official business.

Before ending his welcoming remarks, the Acting Premier presented Captain Tsylke with a copy of a Map of Nevis dating back to the 1800s.

In response Captain Tsylke thanked Mr. Jeffers for the Nevisian hospitality, his welcome, for allowing some businesses to open to receive the ship’s passengers, to bring hope that everything is over and for allowing the ship to visit Nevis.

The ship’s captain also presented the Acting Premier with a plaque to mark the inaugural port call to Nevis. The MS World Navigator, a vessel which is owned by Portugal-based company Mystic Invest, was christened in July 2021.

While on Nevis the passengers visited the Nevis Botanical Gardens and spent some time at Pinneys Beach before the ship set sail.