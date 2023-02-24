Earthquake rattles Caribbean islands

Amagnitude 5.4 earthquake was recorded early this morning in the Caribbean.

The UWI Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC) said it occurred around 3:02 am at a depth of 36 km.

According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from the UWI Seismic Research Center, the quake struck:

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, 155 km, NW

Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 233 km, NW

Fajardo, Puerto Rico, 252 km, E

Meanwhile, the St Maarten Meteorological Department in its report on the earthquake in the Anguilla Region, Leeward Islands said a magnitude 4.5 earthquake was recorded 71 kilometres from St Maarten. It occurred around 2:58 am at a depth of 35.3 km.

And, the US Geological Survey (USGS) in its report said a 4.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded 52 kilometres north northwest of Sandy Ground Village, Anguilla at a depth of 35 km.

It listed affected countries as the British Virgin Islands, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, Caribbean Netherlands, Saint Barthelemy and Anguilla.