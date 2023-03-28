Chidi Liburd Appointed Director of Robert Mathavious Institute for Financial Services

The H. Lavity Stoutt Community College (HLSCC) has appointed Ms. Chidi Liburd as the Director for the Robert Mathavious Institute for Financial Services (RMI).

President of HLSCC, Dr. Richard Georges explained that Ms. Liburd will be responsible for providing the RMI with leadership in curricular issues, customer service, human relations and ensuring that the organisation’s course offerings are delivered.

The President said, “I am pleased to welcome Ms. Liburd to the institution to take up management of the RMI. The Institute is well-positioned to deliver the best quality programmes and certification to the financial services industry. Ms. Liburd’s recruitment is meant to allow us to broaden the ambit of the Institute’s influence and impact and we look forward to working with her.”

Expressing her excitement to join the HLSCC family as the Director of RMI, Ms. Liburd said, “I believe that RMI is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the ever-changing financial services environment. Presently, emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, Quantum Computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) are reshaping financial services and RMI is in a position to provide the avenues for individuals to upskill and develop their proficiencies.”

She added, “As Director, I am focused on working closely with the RMI team, government, financial institutions, and other organisations to develop and deliver the required face-to-face and online professional programmes and courses to ensure current and potential employees are provided with the knowledge and skills to perform exceptionally well in the current climate. I will also ensure that individuals within the local and regional communities are kept abreast of changes within the global financial industry and are able to meet the CPD requirements of the professional bodies by hosting several in-person and online webinars, seminars, and conferences throughout the academic year.”

Ms. Liburd brings with her a wealth of experience in the financial industry having served as Vice President of Financial and Administrative Affairs at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) St. Kitts, Chief Financial Officer of National Commercial Bank of Anguilla and Executive Manager of St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited. Earlier in her career, she served as a teacher of the Cayon Primary School St. Kitts and adjunct lecturer at the CFBC.

She holds a Master of Science degree (Msc) in International Securities, Investments and Banking from the University of Reading, Reading, United Kingdom; an LLB (Bachelor of Laws) Honours Degree from the University of Essex, United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Science degree (BSc) in Economics and Accounting from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, Barbados. She is currently pursuing a diploma in Legal Practice (LPC) and is a Commonwealth Scholar and a Fellow Member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA).

The Robert Mathavious Institute for Financial Services is the only professional qualification centre for financial services in the British Virgin Islands. Offering professional programmes since 2002, The Robert Mathavious Institute is a centre of excellence in education and training in the financial services industry.