NIA postpones Mini-Olympics and Agriculture Open Day

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) announced on Thursday (March 19) that upcoming public events, per instructions from the local Task Force on CoVid-19, have been suspended.

The postponement will affect fairs and primary school sports that were scheduled for next week and April 1st respectively. Premier Mark Brantley outlined the stages taken that led to the decision regarding the cancellation of the sporting event that usually draws a crowd of a few thousands annually.

“In the face of the threat of CoVID19, and in my government’s usual consultative approach, a wide-ranging stakeholder meeting was convened and consultation was held with the primary sponsor of the Inter-primary Championships, Golf Insurance, all the primary schools on the island and our local task force leading the local effort on the island of Nevis.” Premier Brantley said a few minutes into his presentation.

“On Monday (March 16th), a telephone conversation was had with Mr. Jason Clarke, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Golf Insurance Limited. It was made clear by Golf Insurance that they would prefer that the Inter-primary school’s meet be postponed. On Wednesday 18th, a meeting was held with Superintendent Lyndon David of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force Nevis Branch and he also recommended a postponement of the Inter-primary Championship. On Thursday 19th, a telephone conversation with Karl Lewis, of the local agent for Golf Insurance Ltd also revealed the local agent’s preference for postponement of the event,” he said.

“A meeting of all head teachers of primary schools and also the Cecele Browne Comprehensive School was held at 9am yesterday (Mar 18th). The feedback was solicited from the head teachers and also from the meet manager Mr. Garfield Virgo in relation to the upcoming Golf Insurance Inter-primary championships. The unanimous position was that the Inter-primary championships be postponed until further notice,” he continued.

“A further meeting with that local Task Force on CoVID19 led by Dr. Judy Nisbett was held at 2pm on Mar 18th. The Task Force voted unanimously that the event be suspended, in light of the fact that the size of the event makes it difficult to control potential transmission and subsequent contact tracing. The Department and Ministry of Education has also recommended that the Inter-primary championship be postponed.”

Meetings were also held to make a determination on the upcoming Agriculture Fair. At that meeting, Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Alexis Jeffers advised Prem. Mark Brantley that the Agricultural Open Day will also be postponed until later this year.

“We are also aware that the much anticipated Agricultural Open Day was scheduled for the 26th and 27th March. After consultations with various stakeholders and the indication from the Taiwanese and our friends from Statia (St. Eustatius) who normally attend in large numbers that they could not attend this year, the cabinet has also accepted the recommendation that the Agricultural Open Day be postponed. At this point consideration will be given to hosting the Agricultural Open Day in October as part of the World Food Day activities. Being cognizant of the need for greater food security however, the ministry of Agriculture will on the 26th of March stage a Farmers Market at the top of Government Road and will stage a similar event at Beach Road on the and 27th of March,” he articulated.

According to the Premier an invitation has been extended to Hon. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds of the opposition Nevis Reformation Party, and he further urged persons to refrain from disseminating inaccurate news in relation to confirmed cases.

“I advise lastly that I have today written to the lone member of the parliamentary opposition, the Hon. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds updating her on my government’s efforts thus far and inviting her participation in the ongoing effort to ensure the safety and security of our people.

I urge, even as I invite that the agents and candidates of political parties cease and desist from the treasonous practice of spreading fake news to seek to mislead and alarm the Nevisian public. I urge or people to listen to our Chief Medical Officer and to the local team headed by Dr. Judy Nisbett for accurate and reliable information,” he closed by saying.