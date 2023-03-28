1 dead, 15 missing following boating tragedy near St Kitts

Amulti-nation search and rescue operation is underway for 15 people who are currently missing at sea in waters between St Kitts and Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda.

According to reports, a vessel named Jenna B was sailing from Antigua to the US Virgin Islands with 32 passengers on board when it capsized and sank about twelve nautical miles south of Conaree, St Kitts shortly after midnight.

Sixteen persons were recovered from the water, including one person who was deceased.

The nationalities of the missing and rescued people are unknown.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details in a subsequent update.