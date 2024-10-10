World Mental Health Day Message

We all struggle with mental health at some time in our life. Some of us silently. So it’s important to prioritize mental health every day especially in the workplace. A productive day at work can boost your confidence and self-esteem and be good for your mental health. But if your work becomes overwhelming and a source of constant stress it can be bad for your mental health and lead to depression and lack of confidence in yourself and in your abilities.

There is also a growing concern for the increasing number of young people with mental health issues like depression and anxiety. Studies have found that teenagers who spend long hours (3 hours or more a day) on social media are at a higher risk of experiencing symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Here are six (6) ways to improve your mental health:

1. Talk to someone you can trust if you have a problem.

2. Support one another through struggles and challenges.

3. Encourage persons to seek professional help if the problem is prolonged.

4. Reduce the number of hours spent on social media.

5. Exercise regularly – walk, jog, do chair exercises, go to the gym and definitely try yoga.

6. Embrace your faith and your spiritual self.

Let’s keep the conversation about mental health going beyond World Mental Health Day and stand together to break the stigma surrounding mental health.

May we all find strength in vulnerability and support in community.

Happy World Mental Health Day.