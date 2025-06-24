Police Expand Investigative Scope in Search for Missing Teen Janelika Romney

As the search for 15-year-old Janelika Romney enters its second week, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has confirmed that the investigation is now expanding into new technical and forensic phases, even as physical searches continue across key areas.

In a comment to the media on Tuesday, the police disclosed that several individuals have been interviewed, and their statements are currently undergoing detailed analysis. This process, officials say, will help shape the next phase of investigative action.

“The investigation remains comprehensive and wide-ranging,with multiple lines of inquiry being pursued simultaneously”

Police also revealed that the examination of mobile phones and analysis of cell tower data are now underway, aimed at establishing patterns of communication and movement that could lead to Janelika’s whereabouts.

“Every effort is being made to ensure that all relevant information is thoroughly assessed to support a complete and accurate outcome.”

The teenager was last seen on the afternoon of Monday, June 16, wearing her Verchilds High School uniform. Despite extensive search efforts, including a major community operation on June 21 that involved students, soldiers, police, politicians, and drone surveillance, no new leads have emerged.

Earlier that morning, law enforcement also executed search warrants in Dieppe Bay, Parsons, and St. Paul’s. Though no significant evidence was found, investigators say the operation was part of a broader strategy to gather actionable intelligence.

As hope and concern continue to grow in equal measure, community members are rallying in support of Janelika.

Janelika is described as brown-skinned, approximately 5 feet tall, slim in build, with black locs.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Basseterre Police Station at 465-2241 or dial 911. The police stress that all tips will be handled with the strictest confidentiality.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Authorities are calling on the public to remain vigilant and supportive as the search continues.