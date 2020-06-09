LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
Wickham: Change in Leadership of SKNLP Necessary

Wickham: Change in Leadership of SKNLP Necessary

June 09, 2020 in National
Peter Wickham (right) along with Carib Update News Service correspondent Zerith McMillan (centre) and Val Henry (left) on a June 8 interview discussing the results of the June 5 Federal Elections in St. Kitts and Nevis

Weighing in on Friday’s (June 5) elections, analyst Peter Wickham is attributing Team Unity’s second victory to a 6% rise in the popular vote.

In an interview with Carib Update, the Caribbean Development Research Services (CADRES) analyst advised that a change in leadership of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) should be manifested by the end of the year to make way for younger candidates in the party.

Other analysts in the conversation also noted the historic win of constituency 3, which was never an opposition party of the SKNLP until Friday.

