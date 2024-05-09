JetBlue introduces new routes between Caribbean, Latin America & USA

JetBlue is set to expand its service in the Caribbean.

The US airline announced today that it has added six new flights from its hub at Puerto Rico’s the Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport.

In October, JetBlue will offer a weekly service between San Juan, Puerto Rico and Santiago in the Dominican Republic, Westchester County, New York and Providence, Rhode Island.

Also in October, the airline plans to fly four times per week from San Juan to Medellín, Colombia and three-times a week to Cancún, Mexico.

The airline is set to resume flights between Puerto Rico and St Croix, US Virgin Islands from December 12. That service will operate once a week.

Starting in July, JetBlue will begin offering its premium “Mint” service on a daily flight between San Juan and New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

Mint offers passengers lie-flat seats and an elevated dining experience, the airline noted.

“JetBlue has been a proud part of the Puerto Rican community for over twenty years, and we’re excited to deepen our roots with this expansion,” said Marty St George, president of JetBlue, in a statement. “Our decades-long history with this vibrant community drives our enthusiasm to not only increase our service but also to strengthen our relationships and presence in the region. We are excited to continue growing alongside the Puerto Rican community, ensuring that JetBlue remains a key partner in connecting the people of Puerto Rico.”

Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierlusi said: “We are pleased to welcome JetBlue’s expansion, with the addition of new routes to and from the Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport and six popular travel destinations within the US East Coast and Latin America.”

“This announcement highlights the airline’s commitment to our market and directly validates and supports our administration’s vision and plans to continue enhancing the growth of our tourism industry in Puerto Rico.”

JetBlue is set to get a slice of opportunities available in St Vincent and the Grenadines as the airline announced plans to launch a service from JFK to the Argyle International Airport this fall.

The airline is also seeking approval to launch a service from JFK to Bonaire’s Flamingo International Airport.

JetBlue said adding St Vincent and Bonaire to its vast route network is part of a strategy to expand the airline’s reach by adding markets with limited competition but high demand.