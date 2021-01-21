Wattley takes to Facebook and Calls on Honorable Eugene Hamilton to Step Down

Former Director of People’s Empowerment in the Team Unity Government took to his Facebook page on Tuesday night to highlight what he termed the dismal performance and shortcomings of the Team Unity Administration.

Wattley said he saw it as his responsibility to hold the Team Unity Government accountable as he had helped to elect them to government.

Wattley, a Cayon resident took the Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #8 Honorable Eugene Hamilton to task, for his abject failure in that constituency in over 5 years as the representative for that constituency. Wattley said Hamilton was missing in action and the people continued to suffer.

Wattley called on the Team Unity Government Cabinet to be transparent and report to the country on critical decisions made by Prime Minister Harris that they did not agree with and where the Prime Minister was allowed to have his way against the silent majority voice of Cabinet.

One such decision which Wattley said did not find favor with Cabinet members, was the appointment of former Government Minister Ian “Patches” Liburd as St Kitts-Nevis’ Ambassador to the United Nations.

Wattley said this was the first of monthly Facebook live briefings and reports to the country.