Warriors’ Steph Curry backs Klay Thompson hilariously calling out NBA experts

The Warriors were sick and tired of hearing the doubters pick against them all season long.

Everyone from Draymond Green, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and others throughout the organization took notes, kept receipts and have let the experts and analysts hear it ever since winning their fourth championship in eight seasons just one month ago.

Thompson took to Instagram Live where he had a special message for the NBA experts and Curry was loving it.

“Anyone who has the ‘expert’ under the TV analysis of their respective sport. but never really did the damn thing, you can’t trust them, you can’t trust their opinion, you can’t trust their expertise because they literally said we were dead in the water,” Thompson said. “And what do we do? Win the championship. So how did it feel? I know it hurt them, I know it hurt them bad.”

From the beginning of the season, nobody really picked Golden State to win it all and as the season progressed and the Warriors established themselves as a major threat in the Western Conference, there still wasn’t much love.

Finally, after Thompson made his long-awaited return to the court in January, plus the emergence of Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors became a popular Finals pick.

Many had even picked against the Warriors in the Finals, with the Boston Celtics being the popular pick amongst fans and analysts alike.

You better believe that the Warriors will be watching closely again next season.