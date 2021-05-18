VISA FRAUD WARNING

The Ministry of National Security alerts the public of a fraudulent visa approval letter being sent to persons desirous of entering the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. The scammers behind this fraudulent letter are posing as officials from the Immigration and Passport Office and attempting to extract payment from recipients of the letter. The Ministry of National Security takes St. Kitts and Nevis passport and visa fraud very seriously and will work with its National Security counterparts in other territories to end fraudulent practices.

How to apply for a St. Kitts and Nevis visa:

• Applying for a St. Kitts and Nevis visa is done completely online. Persons should visit evisa.stkittsnevisonline.com to access the application process.

• Once the online application has been submitted with the required information, the applicant will receive an email confirming that the application has been received.

• It takes about 7-10 days to process the application. If additional information is needed by the Ministry of National Security, the individual or host is contacted.

• If the application is approved, a confirmation travel letter is sent via email to the applicant in the form of an Electronic Entry Visa (EEV). It is important to note, however, that this document does not guarantee entry into the country.

• It is important to also note that a photo of the applicant is not included in the document.

• The processing fee is payable to the Immigration Department upon arrival into St. Kitts and Nevis.

• For urgent matters, contact the EEV helpline by dialing +1-869-465-8470 or by email at sknvisa@gov.kn.