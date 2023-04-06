Vincentian charged with Capital Murder in Grenada

Anational of St Vincent and the Grenadines has been charged with the offence of Capital Murder in Grenada.

The Royal Grenada Police Force reports that as a result of extensive investigations into the death of Jonathon Richards of Gouyave, St John, police have arrested and charged Elton Elliston Andrew, 30, a resident of St Vincent and The Grenadines, with the offence of Capital Murder.

According to reports, on March 21, 2023, Jonathon Richards was brought into the General Hospital with several gunshot wounds and passed away that evening.

Andrew made his first court appearance at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court yesterday and was remanded to His Majesty’s Prisons.

He will make his next court appearance at Gouyave Magistrate’s Court on April 24, 2023.