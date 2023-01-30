Venezuelan national arrested in Guyana on drug charges

A29-year-old Venezuelan national was arrested in Guyana on Saturday for allegedly having over 1,000 grams of marijuana in his possession.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported that officers on patrol in the Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo area observed Adrian Meddia standing with a bulky haversack and approached him.

Cops said told Meddia that they wanted to search him as they suspected that he may have illegal items in his possession.

On searching Meddia’s bag, police allegedly found two parcels of marijuana.

“Meddia was told of the offence committed, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Leonora Police Station. The marijuana was weighed and amounted to 1053.6 grams,” GPF said in a statement.