Vacancy: Senior Crown Counsel

The Government’s Human Resource Management Department is inviting applications to fill the position of Senior Crown Counsel on a two year contractual basis in the first instance at the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs.

Applicants must have a Bachelor of Laws Degree and should be a Barrister-at-Law with at least eight years of post-Bar Experience in a Commonwealth jurisdiction. Candidates must possess experience in Civil Litigation.

Basic salary will be paid at the rate of EC$83,220.00 per annum plus allowances in lieu of private practice. Full medical insurance coverage will also be provided.

Applications must be submitted before the end of business day on Friday, November 26, 2021. Additional information is available from the Human Resource Management Department at Government Headquarters or telephone 467-1040.