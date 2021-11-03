Vacancy for a Counsel in the Intellectual Property Office

Government’s Human Resource Management Department is inviting applications to fill the position of Counsel in the Intellectual Property Office on a full time basis at the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs.

Applicants must have a Bachelor of Laws Degree and the Legal Education Certificate from a law school within the Commonwealth.

The successful applicant would be required to pass the World Intellectual Property Organization’s Distance Learning Course DL 1010 (version 2).

Applicants who previously passed the course should submit the certificate along with the application documents.

Basic salary will be paid at EC$57,720.00 per annum plus allowances in lieu of private practice.

Applications must be submitted before the end of business day on Friday, November26, 2021.

Additional information is available from the Human Resource Management Department at Government Headquarters or telephone 467-1040.