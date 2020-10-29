The following vacancies are available in the private sector and can be applied for through the St. Kitts & Nevis Department of Labour:

✔️ Sales Clerk – Full Time – Must have experience

✔️ Forklift Driver -Full Time – Experience is required

✔️ Marketing Agent – Full Time – Must have marketing experience

✔️ Cashier – Full Time – Must have experience

✔️ Landscaper – Full Time – Must have experience

✔️ Cleaner – Full Time

* Interested persons are asked to collect and complete a application form from the Department of Labour (Lime Kiln Commercial Development, Basseterre, St. Kitts).

* Applicants will then be interviewed by the Department of Labour’s Employment Unit before being sent to the employer once you satisfy the requirements of the employer and the standards of the Department.

* Individuals who have already been interviewed by the Department need only call 662-2075 and register the vacancy you will like to fill with and Employment Officer.