Vacancies at CARICOM Secretariat

March 18, 2021 in Community Pulse
The CARICOM Secretariat is seeking applications from suitably qualified individuals to fill a number of vacancies that exist within the institution. These are:

Programme Manager, Conference Services

Programme Manager, Resource Mobilization and Technical Assistance

Programme Manager, Information and Knowledge Management

Deputy Programme Manager, Information and Knowledge Management

Project Officer, Energy

Data Management Officer, CSME

Free Movement and Labour Officer, CSME

Interested candidates can get more information and apply at caricom.org/vacancies/

The application deadline is Sunday, March 21, 2021.