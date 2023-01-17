Usain Bolt shares lyrics to song ‘Cryptic World’ amid SSL scandal

Retired Olympic sprint superstar Usain Bolt continues to trend on social media, gaining the support of his fans and followers, after it emerged that he was reportedly the victim of a possible fraud racket at a local investment company.

While not directly referencing anything to do with the incident, Bolt took to Twitter and Instagram and posted a snippet of his song ‘Cryptic World’. The song premiered in October 2022.

“In a World of Lies… Where is the Truth? The History Evil… What is the Root?… MONEY #CrypticWorld,” the Olympian captioned his post.

Amassing more than 25,000 likes and almost 1,000 comments on Instagram since the post was made three hours ago, many social media users have reacted, including media personality and attorney Khadine ‘Miss Kitty’ Hylton and former beauty queen Yendi Phillipps, who both shared prayer emojis.

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Councillor for the Montego Bay West Division in St James, David Brown, wrote: “The country is behind you my friend @usainbolt…”

Another Instagrammer commented: “After so much hard work. Jamaica has failed.”

Shared one woman: “Bible cyaa wrong. ‘The LOVE of money is the ROOT of all EVIL’. Not money, the LOVE of it. Blessings and guidance Legend.”

The sprint legend is trending on Twitter, with similar support being expressed for him.

“Feel it in my belly bottom for @UsainBolt,” tweeted cultural and media consultant, Deborah Hickling Gordon.

She added “All when you are the poster boy for making every prudent move in Ja, there is someone or something to pull the rug out from under you. Made good Fr (from) Sherwood Content to ‘Town’. Pulled up thousands in his wake. For this. #justnotright.”

Another Twitter user stated: “Usain Bolt loves Jamaica so much, he should not be rewarded like this. He chose to invest locally…”

Said another individual: “Bolt situation really messed up when you really think abt (about) it.

“An icon that waves our country’s flag proud to be going though this is disheartening to say the least,” he stated further.

News emerged last week that the eight-time Olympic gold medallist is among individuals who lost millions to a reported fraud at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL).

The company has since been placed under “enhanced oversight” while the Financial Services Commission (FSC) conducts an inquiry.

The Financial Investigations Division (FID) and the police’s Fraud Squad are also actively involved in the probe relative to the purported fraudulent activities at SSL. A former employee is reportedly part of the probe.

In the wake of the news, the management of SSL said it has taken steps to secure assets in its control and strengthen internal protocols.