US places sanctions on former Belizean minister & his family

The United States has placed travel sanctions on former Belizean National Security Minister John Birchman Saldivar for his alleged involvement in “significant corruption”.

In a statement yesterday, the State Department alleged Saldivar “accepted bribes for the improper acquisition of Belizean immigration documents and interfered in public processes for his personal benefit during his tenure as a government official”.

The sanctions mean Saldivar and his wife Darlene along with their adult children Johnelle, Jevoughn and their minor child are now barred from entering the US.

The State Department said section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriate Act, 2021 gives the Secretary of State power to place a travel ban on officials and their families once there is credible information of direct or indirect involvement in significant corruption or a gross violation of human rights.

“These designations reaffirm the commitment of the United States to combat corruption, which harms the public interest, hampers countries’ economic prosperity, and curtails the ability of governments to respond effectively to the needs of their people. The United States continues to stand with all Belizeans in support of democracy and the rule of law and will continue to promote accountability for those who abuse public power for personal gain, regardless of their position or political affiliation,” the department added.