US Embassy to Launch Virtual Entertainment Initiative

The rhythm and nights of songwriting, is the latest US Embassy information initiative that will take place on Thursday July 9th from 12 noon.

Moderating this workshop is the experienced and dynamic Kittitian Michelle Stokes also known as Sweet Sister Sensia of Freedom Fm.

Also featured on this important event is Tim Kubart, a Grammy award winning songwriter and musician, and songwriter/composer Diana Lawrence.

Freedom FM Newsdesk caught up with the versatile Sister Sensia on Tuesday who invited all aspiring artistes, songwriters, musicians, production personnel, cultural enthusiasts to log in, pay keen attention and learn how you can improve your status in the entertainment business.

Invited parties are urged to log on to the US Embassy facebook page at: facebook.com/USEmbassyBarbados.