US deports Dominican Republic fugitive wanted for homicide charges

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported that Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) agents in Boston, Massachusetts, have deported a 28-year-old Dominican Republic national who was unlawfully present in the United States and is wanted in his home country on homicide charges.

ICE announced on Wednesday that deportation officers from ERO Boston successfully removed Frank Maiky Baez-Guerrero from the United States to the Dominican Republic.

“Frank Maiky Baez-Guerrero attempted to subvert justice in his native country by hiding out in the United States,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. “He posed a significant threat to residents of our Massachusetts communities, and now he has been handed over to Dominican authorities to face homicide charges.”

“ERO Boston will continue to aggressively arrest and remove the most egregious noncitizen offenders,” he added.

ICE stated that Baez-Guerrero unlawfully entered the United States at an unknown location and date, without being admitted, inspected, or paroled by a US immigration official.

Baez-Guerrero was arrested on December 10, 2021, and charged with possession to distribute Class A heroin in Newburyport; the charge remains pending.

ICE deportation officers from ERO Boston arrested Baez-Guerrero on March 21, 2024, near his residence in Saugus. The officers issued him a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge and took him into custody.

On April 15, the DOJ immigration judge ordered Baez-Guerrero removed from the United States to the Dominican Republic.

ERO Boston removed him to the Dominican Republic on June 10 and handed him over to Dominican authorities