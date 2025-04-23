White House shrugs off letter condemning ‘intrusion’ on US campuses

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) – The White House on Tuesday brushed off criticism levied by dozens of United States (US) universities and colleges that accused the Trump administration of unprecedented “political interference” in American academia.

More than 100 educational institutions issued a joint letter earlier Tuesday condemning President Donald Trump’s undue “intrusion”.

The move comes a day after Harvard University sued the Trump administration, which has threatened to cut funding and impose outside political supervision.

“The president has made it quite clear that it’s Harvard who has put themselves in a position to lose their own funding by not obeying federal law, and we expect all colleges and universities who are receiving taxpayer funds to abide by federal law,” Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said told reporters.

The educational facilities – including Ivy League institutions Princeton and Brown – said in the letter that they spoke with “one voice against the unprecedented government overreach and political interference now endangering American higher education”.

“We are open to constructive reform and do not oppose legitimate government oversight. However, we must oppose undue government intrusion,” it said, adding: “We must reject the coercive use of public research funding.”

Trump has sought to bring several prestigious universities to heel over claims they tolerated campus anti-Semitism, threatening their budgets, tax-exempt status and the enrolment of foreign students.

The letter said the schools were committed to serving as centres where “faculty, students, and staff are free to exchange ideas and opinions across a full range of viewpoints without fear of retribution, censorship, or deportation”.

Trump’s war against universities has seen him threaten to cut federal funding over policies meant to encourage diversity among students and staff.

The Republican president has also pursued a wide-ranging immigration crackdown that has expanded to foreign students, revoking their visas, often for little or no reason.

The White House has publicly justified its campaign against universities as a reaction to unchecked anti-Semitism and the desire to reverse diversity programmes aimed at addressing historical oppression of minorities.