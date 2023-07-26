Update: “Brent Edwards Charged in Nevis Hit-And-Run”

On July 24th, 2023, the Police laid an additional charge against Brent Edwards for the offence of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving. He was charged at the Cotton Ground Police Station on Nevis. This charge follows the previous one for the offence of Failing to Immediately Stop at the Scene of an Accident that was laid on July 17th, 2023.

Mr. Edwards was granted bail by District C Magistrate Her Honour Ms. Yasmine Clarke on July 25th, 2023, with two (2) sureties in the sum of EC $50,000 for each. He has been ordered to surrender all travel documents to the Court. He is also required to report to the Charlestown Police Station daily between the hours of 6AM and 6PM.