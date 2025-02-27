U.S. adds new travel warning for popular Caribbean cruise port

The U.S. government has a stronger safety warning for one of the most-visited cruise ports in the world.

The third-busiest cruise port in the world, Cozumel saw more than 4.6 million cruise ship passengers in 2024.

The island off the coast of the Yucatán Peninsula is particularly known for white sand beaches and reefs that open up snorkelers and divers to a stunning diversity of marine life. Cruise ship giants like Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Carnival (CCL) will work with local operators to arrange tours specifically for guests who go back to the ship at the end of the day.

With the busy spring break travel period set to start in the coming weeks, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico issued a new warning for Americans who will be coming to all the different cities in Mexico in March and April.

Here is what you need to know about the latest travel advisory for Mexico

While Cozumel’s isolated nature as an island and tourist mecca generally makes it an extremely safe destination, the travel advisory calls out “crime, including violent crime, [that] can occur anywhere in Mexico.”

“Citizens should exercise caution in the downtown areas of popular spring break spots,” the advisory reads. “This includes Cancun, Playa Del Carmen, and Tulum, especially after dark.”

Home to both Cozumel and Cancún, the Quintana Roo state is rated at the second-lowest “exercise increased precautions” advisory by the U.S. State Department (the nearby Yucatán is at the lowest “take normal precautions.)

The agency’s recent travel advisories for Mexico have focused on border states like Michoacan and Sinaloa due to the high rates of drug trafficking; both are under the “do not travel” rating.

‘Drug possession and use is illegal in Mexico and may result in a lengthy jail sentence’

While port towns are among the safest parts of the country for tourists to visit, the latest advisory focuses specifically on spring break travelers who may let their guard down around pickpockets and alcohol or engage in partying behaviors that may be tolerated at home but can result in criminal charges in Mexico.

“Drug possession and use, including medical marijuana, is illegal in Mexico and may result in a lengthy jail sentence,” the advisory continues. “[…] Unregulated alcohol may be contaminated, and U.S. citizens have reported losing consciousness or becoming injured after consuming tainted alcohol.”

Statistics from the Mexican government show that 10.04 million tourists came to Cancún in March and April last year, a 27% percent increase from 2019. While Cozumel is more of a general destination for cruisers rather than a spring break one for which many opt for resorts, some college students and tourists traveling by group also book cruises that stop in the port during the time they have off from their college studies.

Other popular Mexican destinations traditionally popular during Spring Break include Playa del Carmen in the southeast and Cabo San Lucas (another cruise port) in the western Baja California peninsula. Other major cruise ports in the country include Costa Maya, Puerto Vallarta and Port of Progreso in the Yucatán.

The latter ones are more popular with smaller luxury cruise tours operators working with more intimate groups and smaller ships.