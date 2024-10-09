Two face multiple charges in Nevis gun and drug bust

Two Nevis residents are facing multiple charges following a joint operation by local law enforcement that uncovered an illegal firearm and cocaine at a residence in Hamilton.

“A combined total of six charges were laid against Shavere Hanley of Hamilton, and Kylah Wallace of Bath Village, both of Nevis,” according to a statement from the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF).

The arrests resulted from the execution of a search warrant on October 2 at Hanley’s residence.

During the search, authorities discovered one Glock 40 firearm accompanied by a magazine containing 14 rounds of 10mm ammunition, and a quantity of a white substance that was confirmed to be cocaine.

Four people were initially taken into custody, but charges were ultimately filed against only Hanley and Wallace.

According to police, Hanley received four charges, namely possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of cocaine, and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Meanwhile, Wallace was charged with possession of cocaine, and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Both suspects were formally charged on October 4, at the Newcastle Police Station on Nevis.

The other individuals who were initially detained have since been discharged from police custody.