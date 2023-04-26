Turks and Caicos: Over 200 illegal migrants intercepted at sea

Marine Branch Officers of the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands stopped 244 illegal migrants in a vessel heading towards the western shores of Providenciales early this morning.

According to a report, around 4:30 am, the officers intercepted a 45ft wooden vessel, powered by twin outboard engines transporting illegal Haitian migrants.

The migrant vessel was found carrying a total of 240 illegal migrants- 49 females; and 191 males including two minors.

The illegal migrants were handed over to the Immigration Task Force for processing.

The RTCIPF shared the following statistical data for the year thus far:

Number of Interceptions: 13

Number of Persons: 1,699

The public has been advised to notify the closest police station or to contact Crime Stoppers and give any information on illegal activity anonymously.