Trump calls Rihanna talentless ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna’s highly anticipated comeback at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show has awaken the fury of a former US President and congressman.

Ronny Jackson, Republican representative for the state of Texas, bashed the NFL on Twitter and Truth Social [a social media platform created by former US President Donald Trump] for inviting the Barbadian superstar to perform at this Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

“She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap?”

Jackson held that the “Don’t Stop The Music” singer should be removed as the headliner for an old tweet of a car spray painted with the words F**k Trump*.

The ‘controversial’ tweet was posted on August 14, 2020 with the caption “art”.

Former US President, Donald Trump, replied to Jackson’s post on Truth Social, attacking the nine-time Grammy awardee, who has 14 No 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits.

Trump said: “Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING. Bad [at] everything, and NO TALENT.”

During a media briefing on Thursday, ahead of Sunday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, the new mom promised a “jam-packed” show for her first live event in seven years.

Super Bowl Sunday will also include performances from R&B legend, Babyface who will sing “America the Beautiful” and actor-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph who will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing”. Country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem.