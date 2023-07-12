Trinidad records first case of monkeypox virus

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded its first case of the Monkeypox virus with health authorities here saying the patient is a middle-aged man with a history of international travel.

The Ministry of Health said the man had been tested on Tuesday and that the sample was sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for further analysis.

The test returned positive.

The County Medical Officer of Health has since initiated a public health response including contact tracing as the ministry urged the public to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of the virus.

The virus continues to circulate globally, with the World Health Organisation’s update as of July 4 reporting 88,144 cases across 112 countries, with 149 deaths. It said the virus can cause illness that ranges from mild to severe and is primarily transmitted through close contact or respiratory droplets.

Signs and symptoms include a skin rash or mucosal lesions lasting two-four weeks, accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

The authorities said that anyone with these symptoms must seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health facility, warning also that in order to prevent spread, members of the public must continue to maintain good hygiene practices such as regular hand-washing and sanitisation.