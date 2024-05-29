KEON MOORE SENTENCED FOURTEEN YEARS FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER

Keon Moore of Ramsbury, Nevis, has been sentenced to His Majesty’s Prison for fourteen (14) years for the offence of Attempted Murder, and nine (9) years for the offence of Possession of an Illegal Firearm. Mr Moore’s sentences correspond with the criminal acts committed on August 18th, 2020, against Ellison Smith-Bartlette of Stuart Williams Drive, Nevis.

Both sentences are set to run concurrently and were handed down by His Lordship Justice Patrick Thompson on May 24th, 2024.