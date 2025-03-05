Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival celebrations marred by shooting, death

In the height of Carnival celebrations, one person was killed and four others, including a US Citizen, were injured following a shooting along the Western Main Road in St James on Carnival Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Irvin Joaquin Mayora, a Venezuelan national.

The other victims included a 66-year-old man from Diego Martin, a 25-year-old man from St James, a 29-year-old woman from Maraval, and a 65-year-old woman from Maryland, USA.

According to initial information, a 61-year-old man from Carapichaima told police he was walking along the Western Main Road when upon reaching the vicinity of Vidale Street, he was confronted and attacked by an individual.

The man said he pulled out a firearm that he had in his waist, and fearful for his life, shot at the suspect.

Unfortunately, he hit four other people in the process.

Mayora ran a short distance away and collapsed.

The 61-year-old did not flee the scene, but allowed himself to be detained by security at the scene.

He was handed over to a team of officers led by Sgt Hunte that responded to the incident, and his firearm was seized.

All four shooting victims were taken to the St James District Hospital where they were treated.

The 25-year-old man from St James, police said, was later transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital, having been shot in his head.

His condition is listed as serious.

The other three victims are said to be in stable conditions.

The scene of the incident was visited by a team of officers led by Snr Sup Williams, Sup Gyan, ASP Russel, and ASP Lynch, among others.

Eleven spent 9mm shells were seized at the scene.

While police could not confirm if Mayora was the individual who attacked the 61-year-old, it is “highly suspected” that he was.

Police also did not confirm if the 61-year-old was a licensed firearms user up to 9am Wednesday.

WPC Clarke is continuing enquiries.

The shooting incident took place hours after a ‘confidence walk’ throughout Port of Spain led by Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds and acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin, in which the two men had praised the actions of the police service, as well as citizens, for making this a ‘safe carnival’ as, at that time, there had only been one reported serious incident – a fatal road traffic accident in San Fernando on Carnival Monday.

Police say that a press briefing is expected was due to be held on Wednesday to update citizens.

The country remains under a State of Emergency which was implemented on December 29, 2024, giving police officers and members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force additional powers. However, there is currently no curfew in effect.

More on this as it becomes available.