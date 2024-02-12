Tragedy in St Kitts: Two young children found dead

Police in St Kitts are investigating an incident that caused the deaths of two children in Upper Monkey Hill, St Peter’s, St Kitts.

The incident was reported on February 9, 2024, at 6:25 pm.

The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force in a statement said responding to the scene at the home of 35-year-old Colander Caines, the mother, Police found four-year-old Calaysia Caines and six-month-old Kevon Caines in a bedroom.

Both were unresponsive and subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene. Ms Caines was found alive in another bedroom.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and the general public will be kept abreast of any key developments.

The police force says should anyone have any information about this or any other criminal incident, you are encouraged to contact the nearest Police station or the Crime Stoppers Hotline, 707.

The RSCNPF has expressed sincere condolences to all who have been negatively impacted by this situation.

Original Story

There is sadness in St Kitts following reports last night that two toddlers were found dead at Monkey Hill, St Peter’s.

According to local media reports the bodies of the two toddlers were found in a house.

The incident has shaken the community of St Peters, with Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, who is out of the country on a personal matter, issuing a video statement about the heartbreaking incident that resulted in the loss of two innocent toddlers.

He said it was important for him to come to address the public about the situation after hearing of the loss of lives of two innocent children in the area of St Peters, which is his community.

The prime minister said: “Even though investigations are going on as we don’t fully understand what has taken place, we know that two beautiful lives have been lost.

I take this opportunity to extend my deepest condolences to all of the residents of the area and to the family and to those who loved these children, and to the Federation and you the the people of St Kitts and Nevis.

This calls for all of us to really work together as a people and as a community, to support each other so that things like this would not happen in our community.”