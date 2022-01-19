TRAFFIC ARRANGEMENTS FOR UNDER 19 CRICKET WORLD CUP 2022

The Traffic Department is asking the general public to note the following traffic arrangements that will be put in place for the Under 19 Cricket World Cup Tournament being held at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium from January 15-22, 2022.

1. Parking will not be allowed in the following areas:

a. the eastern side of Victoria Road from the western park gate to Losack Road;

b. the Football House parking lot;

c. the western side of East Park Range from the old Basseterre High School to Losack Road;

2. Parking restrictions will be in place on scheduled match days.

Please be guided accordingly.