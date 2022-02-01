Tom Brady breaks silence on retirement reports: ‘I’m still going through the process’

Tom Brady will take more time before officially announcing whether he will play a 23rd season in the NFL. Brady said he was “still going through the process” regarding his retirement.

Brady spoke about those reports on his “Let’s Go!” podcast. Brady said he would make a decision about his future, “When the time is right.”

Brady added he’s taking things “day by day.”

A report broke Saturday suggesting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback would retire from the NFL after 22 seasons. That report was refuted by Brady’s father, and questioned by members of the Bucs’ front office, who said Brady did not speak to them about his decision.

Brady’s agent, Don Yee, did not refute the report, but said Brady would be the one to announce his plans.

Brady echoed that sentiment on the “Let’s Go” podcast, saying, “I’m responsible for what I say and do and not what others say or do.”

Tom Brady reports cause confusion among teammates

The entire saga led to plenty of confusion. A few of Brady’s biggest weapons in his career — including Julian Edelman, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin — wrote heartfelt tributes to Brady following the report he would retire. Evans and Godwin eventually deleted their tweets.

Brady, 44, is still capable of putting up elite numbers. He led the league in both passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43) in 2021.