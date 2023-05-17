THREE ADDITIONAL CHARGES AGAINST AKEEM SAGE

New charges have been levelled against Akeem Sage of Central Fiennes Avenue. Mr. Sagereceived an additional three (3) charges for Possession of Firearm, Possession ofAmmunition, and another charge for Robbery. The Possession offences were committedon May 12th, 2023 at his place of residence while the second Robbery charge is for onethat was committed on April 25th, 2023 at Cayon Street. These three (3) charges bringthe total number of charges against Mr Sage to four (4) to date as he previously receiveda Robbery charge for an offence committed on April 29th, 2023.5.16The general public will be updated appropriately as the investigation progresses.