Thompson-Herah wins Diamond League final

ZURICH, Switzerland – Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah put the stamp on her brilliant 2021 season by winning the Wanda Diamond League 100m final at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday, running a Weltklasse meet record 10.65 seconds (0.6m/s).

After an ordinary start, Thompson-Herah blew past the field with a devastating second half of the race as Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith ran a season best 10.87 seconds for second and Ajla del Ponte of Switzerland was third in 10.93 seconds.

Jamaica’s other entrant, Natasha Morrison was seventh in 11.10 seconds.

Shanieka Ricketts was second in the women’s triple jump with 14.64m (1.3m/s) on her final effort to leap frog compatriot Kimberly Williams who had a best mark of 14.47m (1.3m/s).

Ricketts had a best of 14.41m (0.4m/s) in the fourth round and dug deep to get into the top two. Double world record holder Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela won with a meet record 15.48m (0.3m/s), breaking the 15.03m set in 1995 by Russian Anna Biryukova.

Rojas, the Olympic champion, had just three legal jumps, all over the old mark as she jumped 15.27m (-0.4m/s) in the first round and 15.22 (-0.3m/s) in the fifth round.