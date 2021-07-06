The St. Kitts & Nevis Bar Association Virtual Forum on the burning issue of Mandatory Vaccination

The St. Kitts & Nevis Bar Association invites the general public to tune into Freedom FM this Thursday July 8, 2021 at 4pm for the airing of a live Virtual Forum on the burning issue of Mandatory Vaccination which has emerged in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. This Virtual Forum is organized by the Organization of Commonwealth Caribbean Bar Associations and OECS Bar Association.

The panel will comprise two medical and two legal experts:

i. Dr Peter Figueroa, Professor of Public Health, Epidemiology and HIV/AIDS at the University of the West Indies, Kingston (Jamaica);

ii. Dr George Mitchell, former Chief Medical Officer of Grenada and the Co-ordinator of Grenada’s COVID-19 Response Team;

iii Professor Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of the West Indies (St Augustine Campus) and specialist in Labour Law, Public Law and Law and Legal Systems; and

iv. Dr Lloyd Barnett OJ, Human Rights Advocate, Constitutional Expert and founding member of the Regional and Judicial Legal Services Commission of the Caribbean Court of Justice.

The session will be moderated by M. Georgia Gibson Henlin QC, Conference Co-Chair of the Jamaica Bar Association Continuing Legal Education Committee and Council Member of the JBA.