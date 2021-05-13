A special slogan competition has been launched in St. Kitts & Nevis as organizers begin to map out the format for the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of National Carnival, which was started by the government in 1971.

Carnival is the premier cultural festival that promotes and preserves the heritage of Kittitians and Nevisians and is heralded as “The greatest extravaganza of calypso, pageants, soca, fêtes, street jamming, parades and folklore presentations.”

It is also a time of heightened economic activity, especially with tremendous spinoffs to the tourism and hospitality sectors. Many have equally credited carnival as one of the greatest opportunities for small and medium-sized local businesses to generate higher levels of sales.

The search for an appropriate slogan has taken on added importance this year, and the Chair of the National Carnival Committee, Shannon Hawley, said that her team is in search of the most catchy and creative promotional signature line that would help to capture the essence of what Sugar Mas 50 is expected to represent.

Hawley also pointed out that this year, the slogan must not be longer than 10 syllables, to ensure that it is easily remembered.

When selected, the new slogan will be used for most of the marketing and promotional activities that will be planned for the milestone achievement of 50 years of Sugar Mas.

The winner will be extended a cash prize of EC$500 and all entries are to be sent to info@skncarnival.com, no later than Saturday, 5th June, 2021.

Carnival in St. Kitts & Nevis is staged annually from December to January, with pre-activities starting as early as November, each year.