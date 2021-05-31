The General Public Encouraged to Conserve Water as The Federation Is Experiencing Severe Drought Conditions

Manager-Water Engineer at the Water Services Department (WSD), Cromwell Williams, strongly encouraged citizens and residents to conserve water as the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is experiencing severe drought conditions.

“Today, I am appealing to all of us to come to the awakening that we are in a drought, and we cannot continue to use waster as we normally do. So, as we go through the remainder of this extremely dry season and even all year round, I am beseeching you to conserve water. Show your love for your neighbour by using less water,” said Mr. Williams on the May 28 edition of the NEOC COVID-19 Press Briefing.

According to Mr. Williams, data from the MET office revealed that for the period January to April 2021, St. Kitts and Nevis recorded six inches of rainfall, half less than the recorded amount for the same period in 2020. For May alone, 0.6 inches was recorded. The normal average for the period January to April is 15 inches.

Mr. Williams implored the general public to adopt several conservation practices including checking their toilets and premises for leaks and having them repaired immediately, reporting any suspected leaks to the WSD, as well as refraining from watering lawns, and washing down buildings and vehicles with hoses. Instead, persons were asked to use buckets. The suggestion was also made for persons to reuse their rinsing water for their gardens. Additionally, persons with cisterns were encouraged to start using them, while those without were asked to consider investing in the purchase of storage containers.

He noted that persons can no longer behave as though it is business as usual, and should value water by using it wisely.

“What we desperately need in St. Kitts and Nevis is a paradigm shift when it comes to water, a whole new mindset. With all the developments that have taken place and are taking place we can no longer see St. Kitts and Nevis as a place that has a lot of water and where water is cheap and can be wasted without consequences,” he said. “We must see St. Kitts and Nevis as a place yes, where the government is prepared to subsidize the cost of water to ensure that the ordinary man can afford to pay for the water that he needs for health and hygiene.”

He noted, however, that persons who want to fill their swimming pools and water their lawns to keep them green especially during this dry season “must pay the true cost of providing the service.” Perhaps the most significant deterrent to this paradigm shift to our customers taking water conservation seriously is the fact that water is so cheap. People do not value what comes cheap or easy,” Mr. Williams added.

Mr. Williams reiterated that persons should monitor their water usage and be as conservative as practicable.